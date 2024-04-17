Rathnam: From censor board certification to plot, all you need to know about Vishal's action thriller

Vishal Krishna Reddy also known by his fans as Puratchi Vishal is all geared for one of the most high-octane releases titled Rathnam. The film has been helmed by Suriya's Singam fame director Hari. The flick is touted to be one of the most action-packed releases of 2024 bringing Vishal back in his old avatar.

The trailer, which was released on April 15, received a mixed response from netizens on social media. In a recent update, the upcoming action flick has completed its censor formalities from the censor board. The Central Board of Film Certification has given a thumbs-up to the movie.

Vishal's Rathnam gets a U/A certificate

On April 17, the makers of Rathnam took to their social platform Instagram and shared the news with a riveting poster featuring Vishal in his ferocious avatar. In the post, the makers announced that the film has been granted a U/A certificate by the CBFC.

The makers wrote, "#Rathnam censored with a UA. Get set for a speedy action entertainer in theatres from April 26th.”

More about Vishal's Rathnam

The story revolves around a rowdy named Rathnam who does not need any reason to involve himself in any ruckus. Later, meets with Janani and starts protecting her from goons and highly influential gangsters.

The trailer of the film signifies that director Hari has used the same formula just like his previous flick with mass masala sequences for fans, foot-tapping tracks, and a love story angle that is bound under societal issues between the communities.

However, it will be a delightful experience for Vishal's die-hard admirers to witness their favorite actor in the old action-packed avatar. Apart from Vishal, the film also stars Priya Bhavani Shankar, Yogi Babu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, and others in pivotal roles.

The music of the thriller flick has been helmed by National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad and action scenes have been choreographed by Peter Hein and Kanal Kannan in collaboration with Dhilip Subbarayan, and Vicky.

The cinematography of the flick was handled by M. Sukumar, and editing was helmed by TS. Jay. The project has been bankrolled under Studio Bench Films in a joint venture with Zee Studios and Invenio Origin.

The action thriller is set to release in theaters on April 26, 2024.

Watch Rathnam official trailer

How excited are you for Vishal's Ratnam? Let us know in the comments section below.

