South movies releasing this week: Vishal's action-thriller Rathnam, RudrakshaPuram 3 KM to Dileep's Pavi Caretaker

As April is about to end, the films slated to release towards the month's end will now finally grace the theaters. Many of these films are highly anticipated by cinema lovers.

Fans have been waiting with bated breaths for Vishal's long-awaited Rathnam which is finally going to release in theaters. Along with this title, some other flicks headlined by popular celebs are also going to hit the silver screens. Have a look!

Puratchi Vishal's Rathnam

Rathnam is undeniably one of the most anticipated projects of 2024 that features Vishal after his 2023 blockbuster Mark Antony. The film's storyline revolves around a rowdy named Rathnam who lives on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and later becomes involved in an unexplained situation to save Janani from dangerous situations.

Apart from Vishal, the action thriller has Priya Bhavani Shankar, Yogi Babu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, and others in key parts.

The film, directed by Hari and produced by Studio Bench Films in collaboration with Zee Studios and Invenio Origin, will be released on April 26, 2024.

Oru Nodi

Oru Nodi is a Tamil film which is touted to be a suspense thriller. The film revolves around a police officer who is trying to solve a mysterious case that leads him to many unknown secrets that form a later part of the story. The movie features Taman Kumar, MS Bhaskar, Vela Ramamoorthy, Deepa Shankar, and many others as supporting cast.

The project has been bankrolled by Azhagar G and renowned cinematographer KG Ratheesh under the banner of Saregama India Limited, and RPSG Groups. The suspense drama, helmed by B. Manivarman is all set to release in theaters on April 26, 2024, in Tamil language.

Watch Oru Nodi trailer

RudrakshaPuram 3 KM

RudrakshaPuram 3 KM is an upcoming Telugu thriller film that revolves around three boys and three girls who fly from Bangalore to Hyderabad to attend a film audition. During the trip, they become involved in a murder. They arrive at their destination, and the tale revolves around how they overcome the hurdles.

The film stars Mani Sai Teja, Vaidurya, Dheeraj Appaji, Naga Mahesh, Rekha Bangalore, and many others in pivotal roles. The project has been helmed by director R.K. Gandhi, and bankrolled by Upender Kondrasi. The music department was handled by ML Raja, and cinematography was done by M Nagendra Kumar. The suspense drama is all set to hit the theaters on April 26, 2024.

Watch RudrakshaPuram 3 KM trailer

Pavi Caretaker

Pavi Caretaker is a Malayalam film that revolves around an unmarried security guard Pavithran, whose life takes an unexpected twist when he gets into a relationship, bringing delight to his everyday existence in a residential complex amid life's difficulties. The film stars Dileep, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vineeth Kumar, John Antony, Swathi Konde, and many others in supporting roles.

The action comedy has been directed by Vineeth Kumar, and written by Rajesh Raghavan. The upcoming flick has been produced by Dileep under the banner Grand Production and is all geared up to release on April 26, 2024, in the Malayalam language.

Watch Pavi Caretaker trailer

So, mark your calendars with these dates so that you don’t miss out on your film’s release!

