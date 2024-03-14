Bigg Boss, despite being a controversial reality show, never fails to entertain its viewers. Whether it's the heated arguments between the participants or the romantic relationships brewing inside the house, the show always delivers intriguing moments onscreen. With numerous seasons under its belt, Bigg Boss has created countless unforgettable memories. Let's take a trip down memory lane to Bigg Boss 13, where one of the most memorable incidents in the show's history took place.

Vishal Aditya Singh throws water on Madhurima Tuli's face

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli had a massive fight that initially started as a light-hearted moment. It all started with a not-so-serious argument when the actress consistently called Vishal 'Behenji.' Agitated by her words, he splashed water on her face, and that led to the iconic frying pan incident.

After Vishal threw water on Madhurima's face, she grabbed a frying pan and started hitting him with it. She did not just hit him once, but continued to strike him several times on his backside. The repeated blows from the pan caused Vishal significant pain, and he asked the master of the house to intervene. The two then argued and became embroiled in an altercation.

Later, as a punishment, ex-flames Vishal and Madhurima were asked to be in jail until the Weekend Ka Vaar. While Salman Khan called out both for their behavior, Madhurima Tuli faced elimination due to her violent behavior. The Kumkum Bhagya actress entered the show as a wild card contestant.

Advertisement

About Bigg Boss 13

Hosted by Dabangg actor Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 started airing from October 1, 2019. It is one of the most successful and popular seasons, and it received an extension of one month. Sidharth Shukla was announced as the winner, whereas Asim Riaz became the runner-up. The latter was followed by Shehnaaz Gill who finished up as the second runner-up.

Featuring several twists and grueling tasks, Bigg Boss 13 had 21 contestants. Some of the leading faces of the season were Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and others.

ALSO READ: Elvish Yadav and Maxtern's Fight Timeline: What happened between them and when? READ to know