WATCH: Tamannaah Bhatia arrives hand-in-hand with Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak and others spotted at Manish Malhotra’s bash

Actor Vijay Varma is currently enjoying all the positive reviews that his OTT mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak has been receiving ever since its release, a couple of days ago. However, he is also gearing up for the drop of his next project, which is the upcoming drama Ul Jalool Ishq. As the film wrapped the shoot, a party was hosted by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra who is also producing the film.

Manish Malhotra hosts wrap party for Ul Jalool Ishq

When it comes to hosting a soiree, nobody does it like B-town celebs. On March 17, the team of the upcoming drama movie Ul Jalool Ishq gathered at Manish Malhotra’s house to celebrate the wrap of the film. Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma were seen coming to the bash, hand-in-hand. The actress looked ravishing in her red satin midi dress that he paired with red and black high heels and a black designer bag. Keeping her makeup minimal, she left her cascading waves open for the casual get-together.

As for Vijay Varma, who is one of the lead actors in the film, he looked handsome in a white shirt and blue denim which he layered up with a bomber jacket. In the clip, the lovebirds can be seen engaging in a sweet banter with the paparazzi as they pose for them.

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who will be sharing the screen with Vijay in the Vibhu Puri Dehalvi film, also arrived at the bash. She was seen wearing a vibrant dress in shades of pink, orange and white. She complimented her stunning outfit with a matching purse and high heels. Wearing a pop of color on her lips, she styled her long hair open.

To celebrate the wrap of the third film of the production house STAGE5 Production, veteran stars Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak also arrived. The film also stars Shah and Sharib Hashmi in lead roles.

Vishal Bhardwaj, who worked on the music for the film also arrived with his wife, playback singer Rekha Bhardwaj. The celebrity couple twinned in an all-black outfit for the dinner.

