Rathnam Trailer OUT: Vishal is all set to entertain fans with a power-packed action thriller flick

Vishal Krishna Reddy also known as Vishal is one of the finest actors currently working in the industry. The actor is all set to treat his fans with a full-fledged action thriller titled Rathnam. The flick is all set to grace the theaters on April 26.

Meanwhile, the makers of the action thriller film have unveiled the trailer featuring Vishal in a power-packed avatar.

Vishal's Rathnam trailer has been unveiled

At the start of the trailer, a tense situation unfolds between Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh following an unfortunate incident. Vishal makes a grand entrance as the trailer progresses. Subsequently, he encounters Priya Bhavani Shankar, marking the beginning of their love story.

However, the 1-minute 37-second trailer did not reveal much about its plot but one can surely state that Rathnam is going to portray Vishal in his high-octane mode as he tries to save Priya from goons and others.

Actor Vishal took to the social media platform X to share the trailer and expressed his gratitude for team Rathnam. The actor wrote, "And here we go finally. Supa happy to share the trailer of my latest film #rathnam in tamil and telugu directed by #hari sir. From #markantony to #rathnam it's been a life changing transformation on and off the screen and happy to show u all our third collaboration after #thamirabharani and #poojai and my first collaboration with my darling @ThisIsDSP in all these years of my career."

The actor further said that he hopes that everyone will enjoy the visuals and the mood of the action thriller flick which is set to release on April 26. He concluded his post by sharing his warm blessings.

More about Rathnam

Apart from leading performers, Rathnam also features Yogi Babu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Ramachandra Raju, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, and others in key parts.

Stone Bench Films financed the film in partnership with Zee Studios and Invenio Origin. Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner, composed the film's music, and M Sukumar shot the film. The film's official title was revealed in December 2023.

