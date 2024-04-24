Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh is all set to get married to Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan. Her wedding festivities are now in full swing. After an adorable bridal shower, the actress had grand Haldi and mehendi ceremonies and as we report this piece, the Waaris actress is enjoying her sangeet ceremony with her close friends and family members. The event served as a reunion spot for most of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants who were in the show with Singh.

While Bigg Boss13 has been one of the most loved seasons of all time, the celebs of the season hardly had any reunions. But Arti Singh's sangeet served as one of the few occasions where most of the contestants of the season turned up for a get-together.

Hindustani Bhau, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and other Bigg Boss 13 contestants attend Arti Singh's sangeet

In Bigg Boss 13, Arti made special bonds and connected with everyone on a different level and that's one of the reasons why most of the celebrities from the show turned up at her sangeet ceremony. Hindustani Bhau, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala marked their presence at Arti's sangeet ceremony.

Take a look at few glimpses of Bigg Boss 13 contestants at Arti Singh's sangeet:

While a lot of these celebrities don't see eye-to-eye, we hope that the event could help ease the tension between them and they get cordial with each other soon.

Arti Singh in Bigg Boss 13

Arti Singh was one of the underdog contestants of Bigg Boss 13. She made strong bonds in the show and stood up for herself in various situations. Her bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was quite loved. She also shared a great camaraderie with Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. She was one of the Top 5 contestants of the show.

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan will get married on April 25, 2024, at the Iskon temple.

