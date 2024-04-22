Vishal addresses marriage rumors during Rathnam Press Meet; Reveals his parents are 'forcing, but…'

Vishal Krishna Reddy, better known as Vishal, is one of the best actors now working in the profession. The actor is preparing to entertain his fans with a full-fledged action thriller titled Rathnam. Currently, he is busy promoting the film at several events.

In a recent update, during a press conference, Vishal spilled the beans about his marriage plans.

Vishal opens up on his marriage plans

As the release of Ratnam approaches, the promotional work for the film is going on in full swing. As no film was released for the competition that day, Ratnam was released as a single. Vishal has also opened up about his marriage during the promotion of the film.

First, he told Arya that his marriage would happen. Vishal added that Arya married Saisha and had a child. The actor then stated that he would get married when 'the building for the South Indian Actors Association was completed.'

The actor-producer further stated that marriage is not an "ordinary affair." He also admitted that he doesn't "hate" marriage. Vishal revealed that whenever his mother would ask him about marriage, he would answer that he would do it after Salman Khan and Prabhas.

Vishal continued further, as quoted, “If the new building of the actor's association gets completed by the end of this year due to earnest efforts of the treasurer of the actor's association, Karti, my marriage will take place by the end of the year.” He concluded by saying, “I don't know who the bride is, but I'll hope that she waits for me.”

More about Vishal's Rathnam

Apart from Vishal, Hari's directorial also features Priya Bhavani Shankar, Yogi Babu, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, and others in key parts.

Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award winner, directed the music for the thriller film, and Peter Hein and Kanal Kannan collaborated with Dhilip Subbarayan and Vicky to choreograph the action scenes.

M. Sukumar handled the film's cinematography, while TS. Jay oversaw the editing. The production was funded by Studio Bench Films, a joint venture with Zee Studios and Invenio Origin. The action thriller is scheduled to open in theaters on April 26, 2024.

Watch Rathnam Trailer

How excited are you for Rathnam? Let us know in the comments section below.

