Over the years, Sajid Nadiadwala has made a brand out of himself by producing films across genres – be it action, comedy, romance, thriller, or drama – and the producer is all set to take multiple films on floors in the coming year. While the Kabir Khan-directed Chandu Champion with Kartik Aaryan is slated to release on June 14, Sajid recently roped in AR Murugadoss for a big-scale action entertainer with Salman Khan. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the producer has green-lit an action film with Vishal Bhardwaj, which will star Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

Kartik Aaryan to feature in Vishal Bhardwaj's action film

“After Chandu Champion, Kartik has been discussing another film with Sajid Nadiadwala. It’s a big-budget action thriller directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. The film has been in the writing stage for the last few months and will be the most ambitious project for the director. The prep work has begun and the idea is to take it on floors in the second half of 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that it’s a proper action thriller mounted on a budget of Rs 150 crore and will hit the big screen in 2025. “After exploring comedy and drama, this would mark the foray of Kartik in the action space. He focused on a certain fitness regime for Chandu Champion and is now arching his career towards the action genre too,” the source added.

Kartik is currently shooting for the Anees Bazmee-directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and the yet-untitled action thriller is expected to be the next for after the horror comedy. Apart from the two films, Kartik is also discussing Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 with Bhushan Kumar, which is also targeting to go on floors later in the year. Kartik is also doing a film set against the backdrop of the Indian Army with Karan Johar as a producer, which will be helmed by Night Manager Fame, Sandeep Modi.

Kartik Aaryan to start Vishal Bhardwaj's next after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

“Kartik wraps up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 by June 2024, as the film is targeting a Diwali 2024 release. If everything goes as planned, the Vishal Bhardwaj film could be the next to go on floors for him,” the source concluded. Vishal Bhardwaj last directed Khufiya for Netflix and the yet-untitled actioner will be his first theatrical since the 2018 directorial Pataakha.

