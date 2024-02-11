REPORTS: Janhvi Kapoor demands pay hike for South movies with Jr NTR and Ram Charan

Within a short span of just six years, Janhvi Kapoor has grown to become one of the most prominent faces in the Indian film industry at present. Now, the actress is all set to make her mark in the South Indian film industries with the Telugu film Devara.

Devara features Jr. NTR in the lead, and is helmed by Koratala Siva. The film was earlier supposed to come out on April 5th, however, it is learnt that the film’s release date has been postponed. It was also recently reported that the actress has been roped in to play the female lead in Ram Charan’s next with Buchi Babu Sana, RC16. As per the latest report by Deccan Chronicle, the actress has upped her fees for the upcoming films.

Janhvi Kapoor charges a whopping sum as fees

It was reported earlier that Janhvi Kapoor had demanded 5 crores as her fee for the Jr. NTR starrer Devara. However, recent updates from DC suggest that the actress has increased her pay, and is demanding 10 crores from the project. It is important to note that the figures have not been confirmed by the Dhadak actress or her team.

Furthermore, it is also reported that for her film with Ram Charan, RC16, the actress is charging a whopping sum of 6 crores. It is noteworthy that these figures are significantly higher than her usual remuneration in the Hindi film industry.

More about Devara and RC16

Devara marks Janhvi Kapoor’s debut in the Telugu film industry. As mentioned earlier, the film features Jr. NTR in the lead, and is helmed by Koratala Siva in their second collaboration, after the 2016 film Janatha Garage.

The film features an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Prakash Raj and numerous others in pivotal roles. The film is all set to consist of two parts and is set in the coastal regions of India.

As for RC16, major details regarding the film have been kept under wraps. It was recently speculated that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is in talks to play the female lead, however there has been no official confirmation regarding that. Furthermore, there have been strong rumors that the film will be a sports drama, revolving around Kabaddi. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors are reported by Deccan Chronicle. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

