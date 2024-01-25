Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly’s eternal love story Premam to re-release on Valentine Day?

Sai Pallavi and Nivin Pauly starrer Premam is a love story that is close to many people’s hearts. A tale of first love, rejection, maturity, loss, suffering, and eventual acceptance. It is Alphonse Puthren’s most sincere work. Premam is special for many reasons, but more so on a personal level, Premam is one of the first few films that introduced the world to the beauty of Malayalam cinema.

With January almost coming to an end, there is some good news for the folks of Tamil Nadu. Premam is likely to be re-released in the month of February in Tamil Nadu.

Premam likely to re-release in the month of February

Further information regarding the locations, theatre list, and so on is awaited. But be ready to witness the beautiful love story of George and Malar once again.

More about Premam

Premam stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Krishna Sankar, Vinay Forrt, Soubin Shahir, and many other talented actors. Premam has been written and directed by Alphonse Puthren and produced by Anwar Rasheed.

Why is Premam so special?

Keeping the technicalities aside, Premam is a one-of-a-kind film that will be cherished for generations to come. Through Premam, many people saw their lives unfold on the screen. From chasing love as a teenager, to the arrogance of college days, Premam captured it all. There have been and will be many mass moments in Malayalam cinema, but nothing will quite top the sequence where Nivin Pauly and his gang enter the scene donning a black shirt and a white lungi.

Advertisement

And of course, the highlight of Premam is its three love stories. When George falls in love with Mary George as a teenager, we sense the innocence in his love. Later when George falls in love with his teacher, Malar, we see the shaping up of a young man.

Premam trailer

What is so special about Premam is that it not only captures the bliss and joy of being in love, but it also so effectively captures the pain of losing someone you love, the pain of letting go and moving on. But it doesn’t leave you hopeless, it gives you hope in the form of the final love story between George and Celin, hope that somewhere out there, you will find what is meant for you. Premam is beautiful. Premam is love.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi helps sister Pooja Kannan get ready on engagement day and it is cutest video you'll see on internet today