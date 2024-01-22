Sai Pallavi is epitome of beauty in zari saree at sister Pooja Kannan’s engagement ceremony

A couple of days ago, Sai Pallavi’s sister Pooja Kannan took the Internet by storm by posting a video on Instagram. The video consisted of a collage of photos with Pooja’s rumored boyfriend Vineeth.

Under the caption of the video, Pooja wrote, "This cute lil button has taught me what it is to love selflessly, being patient and consistent in love, and to exist gracefully! This is Vineeth and he is my ray of sunshine. I love you my partner in crime and now, my partner !!"

The video went viral instantly, with fans from across the country pouring in love and conveying their best wishes for the new couple. As a next step in their journey of love, the duo has gotten engaged in the presence of close friends and family, and we wish the couple all the very best in this next phase of their lives.

Both the bride and the groom were seen wearing traditional grey-shaded outfits, with Pooja sporting an elegant saree with light golden colors and a greyish tint and Vineeth going all out grey with a traditional shirt and lungi, complemented with a beaded necklace.

Pooja’s sister Sai Pallavi was of course present at the engagement ceremony, looking ever so beautiful. Her beautifully draped saree, along with her minimal jewelry and that infectious smile of hers has won over the public.

More about Pooja Kannan:

A lesser-known fact about Pooja Kannan is that, much like her sister Sai Pallavi, she is also an actress and has acted in a film titled Chithirai Sevvanam, which was released in 2021. This is the only film that Pooja has acted in and there is no news regarding her next project yet.

Sai Pallavi’s upcoming projects:

Ever since her foray into the cinema world, Sai Pallavi has acted in multiple projects, taking almost no breaks in between. In 2023 however, the actress made a conscious decision to not take up any project. But it looks like Sai Pallavi is now ready to spring back up into action.

The actress will feature in Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel next, which is touted to be a patriotic action/drama from Karthikeya 2 director Chandoo Mondeti.

Apart from that, Sai Pallavi is also a part of the much-anticipated SK21, starring Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role and produced by Kamal Haasan under the Raaj Kamal Films International banner.

