Sai Pallavi helps sister Pooja Kannan get ready on engagement day and it is cutest video you'll see on internet today

Pooja Kannan, sister of Sai Pallavi, recently got engaged, and the celebrations were filled with joy. Sai Pallavi, adorned in a beautiful cream and yellow saree, graced the occasion, capturing everyone's attention with her stunning appearance. Now, Sai Pallavi has shared heartwarming family photos on Instagram, expressing her overflowing happiness for her sister Pooja.

The engagement ceremony turned into a dance extravaganza, with Sai Pallavi stealing the spotlight with her energetic dance moves. Fan pages dedicated to the actress quickly spread viral videos of the lively celebration. However, what truly touched hearts was a cute video that went viral today, capturing the endearing moments between the two sisters.

In the viral video, Pooja Kannan affectionately addresses Sai Pallavi as Sai Pallavi Senthamarai. The clip unfolds with Sai Pallavi attentively caring for every detail of her sister's makeup and arrangements. Dressed in a casual white kurta set, Sai Pallavi lovingly adjusts her sister's saree pleats, takes photos, and ensures everything is perfect. The video concludes with both sisters hugging each other, radiating pure joy and looking towards camera.

Sai Pallavi helps sister Pooja Kannan get ready on engagement day

Alongside the heartwarming video, numerous charming pictures from the engagement were unveiled. One notable moment features Pooja Kannan's partner proposing to her while kneeling, surrounded by delighted family members. Laughter and love fill the air as snapshots capture the warmth of the family celebration.

The engagement became a social media sensation, with these adorable moments and captivating pictures spreading widely. Sai Pallavi's fans rejoiced in the glimpse of the actress's personal life, celebrating the bond between the two sisters and the joyous union of Pooja Kannan.

Sai Pallavi began her acting journey in the 2015 Malayalam film Premam and has since become a prominent figure in Tamil and Telugu cinema. Her notable films include Maari 2, Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy, NGK, Athiran, Kali, Fidaa, Diya, and Virata Parvam. Her latest appearance was in the 2022 film Gargi, and she has upcoming projects like Yash starrer Toxic, SK 21 and Thandel.

There are reports that Sai Pallavi will be part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. According to a Pinkvilla report from last year, filming for this project alongside Ranbir is expected to commence in February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus on Lord Rama and Sita, leading to the Sita Haran conflict.

