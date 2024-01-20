Samantha flaunts ‘bigger biceps’ as she gives a glimpse into her body transformation from The Family Man to Citadel; VIDEO

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is unarguably one of the most prominent actresses in the country at present. The actress is known for her ability to effortlessly portray even the most complex of situations with indiscernible ease on screen.

In addition to her acting abilities, Samantha is also known to be a fitness enthusiast, who finds time out of her busy schedule to hit the gym and keep herself fit. The actress also often turns to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into her workout routine. In the latest update, Samantha took to her Instagram to flaunt her body transformation from, when she was working on The Family Man Season 2, to when she was working on Citadel.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows off her ‘bigger biceps’

Taking to her social media, the actress shared a video of her working out in 2020 for the second season of the spy action series The Family Man, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. Subsequently, she also shared a video from three years later, while working on her upcoming web series, Citadel. The actress also quipped about how bigger biceps in the case of Citadel meant bigger action.

Check out the videos below:

More about Citadel

The upcoming web series, Citadel, is the Indian version of the American series by the same name. The original US series featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles, and was a blockbuster hit.

The Indian version of the show is helmed by the director duo Raj & Dk, marking their second collaboration with Samantha after the second season of The Family Man. The show also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. It is understood that Kay Kay Menon and Saqib Saleem have been roped in to play prominent roles as well.

More about The Family Man Season 2

The Family Man is a spy thriller series which was created by Raj & Dk. The show features an ensemble cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar and many more in prominent roles.

The second season of the show dealt with Tamil rebel leaders from Sri Lanka plotting plans for their freedom fight. Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the role of Raji, the antagonist in the series. The show received widespread acclaim especially for Samantha’s performances.

