VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu does not 'believe in taking steps’; flaunts her acrobatic skills with Parkour

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is undoubtedly one of the best and most in-demand actresses in the country today. The actress is known for her innate ability to portray even the most complex of emotions on screen, effortlessly.

But that is not the only thing the actress is known for. Samantha is known to be a fitness enthusiast and actively finds time from her busy schedule to work on her fitness. In the latest update, the actress took to social media to share a video of her doing parkour. This is not the first time the actress is indulged in the sport, and uses it as a regular mode of fitness. Samantha shared the video with the caption:

‘We don’t believe in taking the steps; good to be back’

Check out the video below:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on the work front

Samantha was last seen beside Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana’s romantic comedy film titled Kushi. The film featured a star-studded cast including Sachin Khedkar, Rohini, Jayaram, Saranya Ponnvannan and many more in prominent roles.

Although the film garnered lukewarm responses at the box office, the chemistry that the two lead actors had on screen gained widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike. Additionally, the music by Hesham Abdul Wahab was praised critically as well.

The Super Deluxe actress will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American spy thriller web series Citadel. The show also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The show is helmed by the director duo Raj & Dk, marking Samantha’s second collaboration with them after the the second season of the spy action series The Family Man, which featured Manoj Bajpayee in the lead.

Apart from that, Samantha is also set to join hands with Philip John in his upcoming film Chennai Story, which also features Vivek Kalra and Nimmi Harasgama in prominent roles. Although not much is known about the film, it is understood that the film revolves around a young boy who embarks on a quest to find his father following the demise of his mother. A detective helps him in his journey.

