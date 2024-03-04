Samantha is ‘unbothered’ as she exudes elegance in dramatic button-down shirt

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, undoubtedly, is one of the most influential actresses in the country right now. She recently celebrated 14 years of her career in films and besides acting, the actress proved her fashion game is on point. Today, Sam took to her social media to share a series of photographs and her fans are awestruck with her beauty.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu exudes elegance in ‘unbothered’ photos

In the photos shared on Instagram, Samantha can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with denim. The shirt has puff sleeves and she looks gorgeous in the series of pictures that are taking the internet by storm already. Opting for minimalistic makeup and keeping her look simple, the Shaakunthalam actress is nailing the mirror game like a pro, giving us all some fashion goals.

Sharing the pictures, in the caption, Samantha wrote, “Unbothered.”

Fans of Sam have commented on pictures calling her the 'most beautiful actress'. Another fan wrote, "Killer killer Sammuu Killer...". Samantha, yet again, proved that she has an impeccable sense of fashion and can nail any outfit with ease.

More about Samantha:

Samantha started her career as an actress with Ye Maaya Chesave for which she paired up with Naga Chaitanya. Post that, she has been busy with back-to-back films in Telugu and Tamil languages. Fans of the actress recently celebrated her 14-year-long journey and congratulated her.

On the work front, Samantha, who took a break due to Myositis, recently took her social media to share that she is resuming work and that her health will be her priority. “And it’s a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn’t seem like a bad thing at all when you know what’s coming @rajanddk @mensit The family I didn’t know I needed Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never giving up on me..I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud..Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. i.e until you write me the next,” she had written.

The actress was last seen in Kushi for which she paired up with Vijay Deverakonda.

