Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about dealing with myositis condition in new podcast Take 20; 'I haven’t felt a little relaxed'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for many renowned films, established herself as one of the most powerful talents of the South Indian film industry, with a career spanning over a decade.

Now, Samantha has started a new health podcast titled Take 20, and its first episode has been aired on her YouTube channel. In the episode, the Theri actor shared her experience and the challenges she had after myositis.

Samantha on her condition myositis

During the podcast, Samantha spoke about her most difficult phase and said, “I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm.”

Samantha continued, “I haven’t felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”

Samantha talks about her distressed phase

In the same podcast, the actress also shared why she thought of doing a health podcast. She said, "The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I’ve been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I’m dealing with right now as well, I’d rather people be safe than sorry."

Samantha’s rare disease Myositis

During the year 2023, Samantha announced a break from work to focus on her health. In 2022, ahead of the release of her film Yashoda, she revealed her diagnosis of myositis, an autoimmune condition. The actress took to her Instagram and wrote, "A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon."

Samantha’s upcoming works

The star was last seen in Kushi, the romantic drama that marked her second onscreen collaboration with Vijay Deverakonda. Previously, they were seen together in the 2018 film Mahanati helmed by Nag Ashwin. Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming spy thriller series Citadel, a couple of months back. The much-awaited project will hit the screens in 2024. The project also features Varun Dhawan in a lead role.

