Samantha opens up about having low confidence, says needed to heal my inner trauma first

Ahead of Women’s Day, one of the most influential actresses in the country, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, opened up about her struggle with low self-esteem, highlighting how she overcame her insecurities.

Samantha has been an inspiration for countless women around the country with her acting career and is now continuing to inspire another generation by candidly sharing her struggles and her inner battle.

Samantha opens up about her trauma, low confidence

In a chit-chat with Femina, Samantha spoke about how she has always suffered from confidence issues. She said, “I’ve had my fair share of self-loathing and really low confidence, but I’ve always strived to grow as a person.”

Further, Samantha spoke about how this growth gave her a deeper understanding of her insecurities and her self-loathing. Speaking about this point, Sam shared, “I was able to heal by addressing them.”

The Kushi actress then concluded that she addressed her issues not by fixing them from the outside, but by fixing the inner trauma. In Sam’s own words, “The inner trauma needed more healing than any external quick fix.”

About Samantha’s medical condition

Samantha has been diagnosed with a rare Myositis condition, which is an autoimmune condition that targets the muscles of the human body and weakens them over time. The actress has been vocal about her journey living with this condition.

Thankfully, despite her condition, Samantha seems to be in good spirits as the actress has taken a positive approach to life. Sam has been sharing more pictures from her day-to-day activities, promoting the practice of Yoga, and also launching her own health podcast.

What about Samantha’s acting career?

Samantha is currently on a break from acting, as announced by the actress. She is keen on focusing the majority of her time on improving her emotional and physical well-being.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Samantha will next be seen in the Citadel series, opposite Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. The show has been helmed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon. Not too long ago, Samantha was spotted in Mumbai finishing up the dubbing process for the series, where she also watched a few rushes from the show with the team of Citadel.

