EXCLUSIVE BUZZ: Sita Menon, Raj and DK working on a Marvel Super Hero Film

Over the last few years, Raj and DK have consolidated their position as two of the most consistent directors of Indian Cinema. The duo have delivered memorable stuff in the digital world like The Family Man, Farzi, and Guns and Gulabs among others. Their next is Citadel (India) in association with Russo Brothers, who directed several cult Marvel Superhero Films. And now, the industry is buzzing with the news that the dynamic duo of Raj and DK along with their writing partner, Sita Menon are writing a superhero film for Marvel.

Raj and DK with Sita Menon writing a Marvel Superhero Film

Sources within the industry inform that Marvel was introduced to the work of Raj and DK and Sita Menon through Russo Brothers, who are working with the trio on Citadel. “Marvel liked the flavor that Raj and DK bring to their stories and had a probable discussion to come on board to create a cool new origin story for a superhero. They have commissioned the responsibility to Raj and DK, who are at present working towards developing this story,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, it’s a long journey ahead for Raj and DK, as the project would depend on several contingencies. “At first, Marvel should like what Raj and DK present. Once the basic draft is green-lit, there will be several writer's room discussions to enhance the write-up, and only then will the paperwork happen for this feature presentation. Right now, they are commissioned to develop one of the superhero origin ideas,” the source added.

Will Raj and DK direct the superhero film?

More details on the project are awaited, though, it would be difficult to crack any sort of information given that conversations are happening at a global level. It’s still not known if the story that the trio is working on is that of an Indian Superhero or just another Western character joining the MCU. “At present, they are writing the film and it’s not known if they will be on board to direct it too,” the source concluded. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

We reached out to Raj and DK, who remained unavailable for comments.

