Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya attend same event in Mumbai, first time after divorce

Back in the day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were considered one of the most popular celebrity couples in Indian cinema, cherished by a large number of their fans.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were surrounded by divorce rumors for a while, but they finally decided to go their separate ways in 2021. Since then, they haven't been seen together until yesterday when they were spotted at the same venue. However, it's important to note that their presence was solely due to professional commitments and nothing more.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya spotted at the same event

Both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were seen at the event, where they were part of the announcement of their next projects featured on Amazon Prime Video.

Samantha is set to feature in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny where she is co-starring alongside Varun Dhawan as his wife. The series directed by Family Man makers Raj and DK and is the Indian adaptation of the series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which premiered last year.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also made an appearance at the event to celebrate the great reception for his hit web series Dhootha, which garnered massive success on the OTT platform and is rumored to be coming back for a second season.

The Amazon Prime event was a big celebration where they unveiled the exciting lineup of new shows coming in the next few months. It was a special moment when Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who haven't been seen together in years, appeared on stage to promote their individual shows.

Naga Chaitanya’s next

Naga Chaitanya is all geared up for his upcoming movie Thandel, directed by Chandoo Moleti. This time, he will be sharing the screen with Sai Pallavi, who will be playing the female lead. The movie is said to be based on real-life events that occurred in Srikakulam. Naga Chaitanya has put in a lot of effort to transform himself and perfectly fit into his character.

Furthermore, despite the fact that there hasn't been an official announcement for Dhootha 2 yet, the initial season created quite a stir and entertained audiences as Naga Chaitanya immersed himself in a thrilling supernatural horror world.

