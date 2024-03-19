Citadel: Title of Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s spy action thriller series REVEALED

The Indian spin-off of the popular American series Citadel has been eagerly awaited by fans. Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are set to lead the cast of this action-packed thriller. Today, the actors, along with the show's team, unveiled the official title as Citadel: Honey Bunny, offering tantalizing hints about the storyline.

Today, on March 19, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video unveiled its upcoming lineup, offering insights into one of its most anticipated projects—the Indian spin-off of the series Citadel. The title of the show was disclosed on Instagram through a striking poster featuring the lead stars, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Both actors were depicted in rugged looks, wielding firearms. The series has been named Citadel: Honey Bunny.

The caption accompanying the post stated, “Prime Video has confirmed the Indian series within the Citadel universe will be called Citadel: Honey Bunny.”

Furthermore, additional details about the narrative were teased as follows: “Citadel: Honey Bunny has a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s. Honey Bunny is the Indian series within the Citadel universe.”

