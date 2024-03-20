Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Tamannaah shell 'friendship goals' in heartwarming pic as Vijay Varma turns photographer

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was recently present in Mumbai for the grand promotional event that was hosted by Amazon Prime Video to unveil their new shows and upcoming films. During the event, Samantha's latest project alongside Varun Dhawan was unveiled titled Citadel: Honey Bunny helmed by Raj & DK.

Now, Samantha has shared a photo from the event where she met her closest friend Tamannaah Bhatia who was also present there to cheer his rumoured boyfriend Vijay Varma.

A glimpse into Samantha and Tamannaah's candid moments

On March 19, Samantha took their social platform Instagram story featuring Tamannaah and wrote, “Oh, my love @tamannaahspeaks, this meeting was long overdue.” In the picture she was seen holding Tamannaah by her side. In the other picture, Sam and Tamannaah were seen laughing joyously while Vijay Varma was seen clicking the picture-perfect moment for both the stars.