Samantha Ruth Prabhu drops a life update with happy photo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a happy picture of herself surrounded by numerous notes on her lap, presumably for her upcoming podcast. The Khushi actress who currently is on a sabbatical from movies, recently announced her plans to launch a health podcast.

In her Instagram post, Samantha was captured wearing a beige-colored turtleneck crop top paired with wide-leg drawstring pants, set against a beautifully decorated interior. With a joyful expression, she appeared surrounded by a bundle of notes, presumably intended for her podcast, while a microphone was positioned facing her face.

Samantha also shared a heartfelt note reflecting on her childhood and school days, where she spent considerable time researching topics and often delved beyond the syllabus, immersing herself in the subjects. She expressed happiness at finding herself in a similar space after many years, a feeling she had sorely missed.

“As a kid I would always read books beyond our syllabus. I loved researching and getting immersed in any subject.

And now, I find myself here again… after many years! And I realised the doggedness is still there!

My mind is buzzing…

My notebooks are full…

And I can’t wait to share!

#TAKE20”

Samantha’s sabbatical from movies

Since her last movie release, Khushi, Samantha has been on a break from films due to her health condition. The actress has openly discussed her battle with the autoimmune disease myositis, which prompted her to take a break from her hectic movie schedule. However, she is now returning to work with the exciting ventures of launching a health podcast and her new home production, Tralala Moving Pictures. Fans eagerly anticipate Samantha's return to the silver screen, hoping to see her back in action soon.

Upcoming projects of Samantha

Samantha's return to the screen brings excitement as she joins the cast of the Indian adaptation of the Amazon Prime series Citadel, which made its debut last year. Set to portray the character originally played by Priyanka Chopra, Samantha's involvement adds further anticipation to the project. Alongside her, Varun Dhawan takes on the lead role in this highly-anticipated series. Additionally, rumors suggest that Samantha has secured a role in a foreign film titled Chennai Stories, although no official announcement has been made yet. Nevertheless, the prospect of Samantha's return to acting is significant news for her fans, who eagerly await further updates on her upcoming projects.

