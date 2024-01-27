Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares UNSEEN photo from horse riding session, says she enjoys ‘company of animals’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying her time away acting at the moment. The actress is indulging in other activities and making the most out of life. The South diva is known to be a fitness freak, and tries out different sports in order to keep herself healthy.

Samantha recently shared some pictures on her Instagram stories, where the actress could be seen seated on a horse, named Oprah. In her story, the actress wrote in the caption: “The company of animals (heart emoji).”

Check out the photo below:

It is great to see that the star actress is taking a positive approach to life and making the most out of it. Samantha was also last spotted going to a theatre with her friend, and actor-director Rahul Ravindran to watch the Teja Sajja starrer HanuMan. Post watching the film, Samantha took to social media to share her thoughts about the movie.

Samantha’s break from acting

In November 2022, Samantha was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease known as myositis. After opening up about her medical condition, Samantha also made a conscious decision to not accept any projects for the time being. As a result, she even repaid the advance payments taken for some of her films. It was also recently reported that Samantha was replaced by Shruti Haasan in a film titled, Chennai Story, directed by Philip John.

Samantha’s last film to hit the big screens was the 2023 release Kushi starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film was received fairly well by the audience and Samantha’s performance was especially lauded.

Although Samantha has taken a break from acting, she will still have the release of the Indian ‘Citadel’ series, helmed by Raj and DK. The actress has finished shooting for the series, and the post-production work and a few finishing touches are pending as of now. Citadel also stars Varun Dhawan opposite Samantha.

About Samantha’s production house

Despite her break from acting, Samantha will still be involved in the industry, but in the capacity of a producer. She announced her own production house ‘Tralala Moving Pictures’ on December 10th, 2023. This is what the actress said about her intention with this production house, in an Instagram post, “Tralala Moving Pictures aims to produce content representative of new age expression and thought. A nurturing space which invites and encourages stories that speak to the strength and complexity of our social fabric. And a platform for filmmakers to tell stories that are meaningful, authentic and universal."

