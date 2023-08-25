Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunts her toned abs as she works out at airport, nails side plank; PIC

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently on a break from work. But that doesn't stop her from connecting to her fans on a daily basis. She is quite active on social media and shares glimpses of her day-to-day activities. The actress is a fitness freak and has yet again proved the same with her latest photo. The popular actress did her workout at the airport.

Samantha took to Instagram and shared a photo of doing a workout at the airport. The actress was seen performing a side plank like a pro in the airport lobby. Clad in blue athleisure, she flaunted her toned body and abs. The muscle gain around her hands is a total goals. The actress set major fitness goals and her Instagram feed is enough proof of it.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu performs side plank at the airport lobby



Samantha shares glimpses of her visit to museum in New York

On Thursday, the Shaakuntalam actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from her visit to the Natural History Museum in New York City. The actress looked gorgeous in a green, corset-style top with a cold shoulder and paired up with matching statement trousers and a brown bag. She also wore dainty gold accessories to complete her look.

Advertisement

Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “All life on Earth is related. Your hand resembles a bat’s wing. Your cells have the same structure as the cells of a pineapple. Segments of your DNA match a mushroom’s genetic code. Why? Because you share ancestors with every living thing on Earth. Some relationships are closer, some more distant. But we are all part of the same family tree."



Samantha is currently in New York and has been spending time, exploring the beautiful country. The actress will reportedly receive treatment in the United States for her autoimmune condition myositis. As per reports, she will stay in the country for two months with her mom to get proper treatment. She recently attended the India Day Parade in New York City as the Chief Guest to mark India’s 77th Independence Day.

ALSO READ: Kushi: How much did Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu get paid for Shiva Nirvana’s film?