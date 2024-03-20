Mohanlal visits Tirumala Temple to seek blessings of Lord Balaji; Watch

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the finest actors currently present in the industry. The actor has consistently treated his fans with his highly energetic performances and given them unforgettable moments in terms of cinema. Recently, Mohanlal proudly announced his 360th film and expressed his excitement for the project.

In a recent update, Mohanlal took some time off from work and went on a spiritual journey to Tirumala Temple.

A glimpse into Mohanlal's Tirumala Temple visit

On March 19, a video was shared from Gulte in which Mohanlal was seen at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh while seeking blessings of Lord Balaji. He was accompanied by his team and security personnel. For the auspicious visit, Mohanlal opted for a brown shirt along with a white dhoti and a red shawl to keep the look simple and sacred.

The people there showed excitement after seeing their favorite superstar at the temple. Mohanlal also took the time to greet devotees present there with a gentle smile.

More about Mohanlal

Recently, Mohanlal announced his 360th film with director Tharun Moorthy and also shared a picture on his social platform X. He tweeted, “Looking forward to working with Tharun Moorthy and M Renjith for my 360th film. Directed by Tharun Moorthy, the film is scripted by KR Sunil and the director himself. The project is produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. Appreciating your prayers and well wishes as the shoot begins this April. #L360.”

Mohanlal's upcoming films

Mohanlal, who most recently appeared in Lijo Jose Pellissery's film Malaikottai Vaaliban, is currently preparing for many upcoming releases. Mohanlal's next film, Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure, is set to release in theaters in May of this year and is directed by the actor himself in his debut.

Apart from that, the entire cast is currently filming L2: Empuraan, helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, and the second installment of a planned trilogy that includes his 2019 power-packed titled Lucifer. The action-thriller also boasts a star-studded cast that includes Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas Manju Warrier, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sai Kumar, Baiju Santosh, and many others in supporting roles. The film is jointly produced by Subaskaran Allirajah of Lyca Productions and Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas.

