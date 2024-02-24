VIDEOS: Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, Nani, director Sukumar arrive at star-studded wedding reception of Ashish-Advitha Reddy

Last week on Valentine’s Day, producer Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish Reddy tied the knot with Advitha Reddy which was recently followed by a wedding reception that had a large array of stars pouring in to wish the newly-weds.

The wedding reception which was held yesterday, i.e. 23rd February 2024 saw Telugu superstars like Nagarjuna Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya, and Nani with Pushpa director Sukumar also coming in and wishing the couple.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya arrive at the Ashish-Advitha reception

Nagarjuna Akkineni looked like his usual stylish self with a rose and blue colored shirt which went along with his black pants while his son Naga Chaitanya also added style to the event with his plain white shirt accentuating his entire look.

Both of them arrived together and were welcomed by a swarm of paparazzi as they swept in to meet the newlyweds. Other than both of them, Nani who is celebrating his 40th birthday today was also seen yesterday at the event. Pushpa director Sukumar was also part of the wedding reception.

Ram Charan, who is the lead actor of Dil Raju’s upcoming film Game Changer, made a simple yet so classic appearance at the wedding reception.

On the Workfront

Nagarjuna Akkineni was last seen on the big screens with his film Naa Saami Ranga which was an action-drama flick and the official Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Porinju Mariam Jose. Along with him the film also featured actors like Allari Naresh, Raj Tarun, Ashika Ranganath, and many more in crucial roles and was a theatrical hit.

The actor is next set to star alongside Dhanush’s next film tentatively called DNS (D51) which is directed by Sekhar Kammula with Rashmika Mandanna also playing the lead role.

Naga Chaitanya who was last seen in 2023 with his film Custody directed by Venkat Prabhu and his debut web series Dhootha is next set to appear in the lead role for the film Thandel directed by Chandoo Moleti with Sai Pallavi playing the female lead.

Furthermore, Nani who mesmerized everyone last year with his touching film Hi Nanna is all set to don the avatar of a vigilante-superhero in the film Saripodhaa Sanivaaram which is directed by Ante Sundaraniki director Vivek Athreya.

The film which is undergoing shoots as of now brings back Priyanka Arul Mohan as the lead pair for Nani after their film Gang Leader with SJ Suryah also playing a key role.

