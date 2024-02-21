Selvaraghavan says he's 'merely an actor' in Dhanush's film Raayan; doesn't have anything to do with script’

Tamil superstar Dhanush is undeniably one of the finest actors in the industry. His commendable performances are a perfect example of his sheer dedication and hard work beyond limits.

On February 19, Dhanush unveiled his second directorial venture titled Raayan, which was initially titled D50. This also marks Dhanush's 50th film in the Tamil industry. Now, many pointed out earlier that the script of Raayan has been helmed by Dhanush's brother Selvaraghvan.

Selvaraghavan on Dhanush's Raayan

On 20th February, the Naane Varuven director took to his social media account X and cleared the rumor about writing a script for Raayan. The Bakasuran actor wrote, “Friends , heard reports that I have written the script for D 50 RAAYAN. I clarify that I have NOTHING to do with ‘ RAAYAN ‘ s script or scripting process. It’s purely @dhanushkraja s dream script and now he has made it in to his own film. I am merely an actor in this project (hands together emoji).” He also commented on a post wishing his brother Dhanush for Raayan. He wrote, Like all of you I cannot wait to watch #Raayan in theatres. Proud of my brother @dhanushkraja and his hard work and dedication (spreading love emoji).”

More about Raayan

the first look poster of the film featured the Captain Miller actor, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sundeep Kishan, standing in front of a food truck, with bloodied aprons. They were also seen carrying sharp tools including machetes, skewers, and knives. The announcement post on Sun Pictures' official X handle read, "#D50 is #Raayan. Written & Directed by @dhanushkraja. Music by @arrahman. Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.” The film marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa. Paandi which also made him bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Director (Tamil). The film also features SJ Suryah, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and more in prominent roles.

Advertisement

Dhanush upcoming films

Dhanush was last seen in Arun Matheswaran’s period action film, Captain Miller. The film also featured Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, Edward Sonnenblick, and many more in prominent roles.

The film has been bankrolled by Sendhil and Arun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films and has the music composed by GV Prakash. Further, Siddhartha Nuni helmed the camera for the film, while Nagooran Ramachandran took care of the editing department. The film was made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 9.

ALSO READ: Actor Vishal supports Trisha Krishnan, criticizes AV Raju for derogatory comments: ‘I hope you rot in hell’