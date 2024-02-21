Actor Vishal supports Trisha Krishnan, criticizes AV Raju for derogatory comments: ‘I hope you rot in hell’

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to sexual abuse and harassment.

After the viral video featuring politician AV Raju’s nasty remarks against actress Trisha Krishnan, actor Vishal posted a tweet on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account, condemning the ex-AIADMK leader’s remarks.

In his tweet, Vishal wrote speaking indirectly about AV Raju and Trisha “I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name nor the name of the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I definitely will not mention names because we are not just good friends but also mutual co-artistes in the film fraternity. I wish and hope that the women in your house welcome you back home after what you have done, if they even have a conscience, even if you don't have one. “

He further added, “Yes, it truly pains me to put up a tweet to even retaliate over such a demon on Earth. What you have done is absolutely filthy and not worth mentioning, But these particular ppl mean a lot personally and professionally. Honestly, I don't want to condemn you, which is an understatement, but I hope you rot in hell. Once again, I don't intend to make this statement as a general secretary of the artist association, but as a human being, as much as you can be on Earth, which you will never be. Of course, this has become a trend of trying to make money out of negative publicity about celebrities. Get a job, a better job. You might start off as a beggar to learn some basic discipline atleast.”

What is the controversy surrounding Trisha Krishnan and AV Raju?

AV Raju is an ex-AIADMK leader, who recently went viral after a video featuring him spewing defamatory comments against Trisha Krishnan surfaced online. In the video, the politician accused Trisha of allegedly receiving a sum of 25 lakhs for physically engaging with former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi Palanaswami. The politician went on to make further snide remarks about how all actresses are the same.

Trisha Krishnan’s reply to politician AV Raju’s comments

This statement has not gone down well, with many users urging Trisha to take action. Trisha has also responded to the situation, threatening to take legal action. In her post on social media, Trisha wrote “It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same

