Shriya Saran repeats her wedding saree to celebrate inaguration of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

The Ram Lalla idol that was consecrated at Ayodhya's Ram Temple took place yesterday on January 22, marking an unforgettable memory in the nation's history. This event has been a hot topic and garnered well-wishes from so many celebrities from both Bollywood as well as the South film industry. Some of the celebrity names include Akshay Kumar, Pawan Kalyan, Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut, and more who joyously expressed their happiness through social media platforms.

Senior beauty Shriya Saran also joined the list by posting a beautiful reel featuring her toddler daughter. The short video showcased Shriya Saran performing the puja of Ram Lalla. However, what caught our attention was her beautiful pink saree, which she had worn on her wedding day. She repeated her wedding saree by teaming it with a full-sleeved blouse.

The video also gave a glimpse of Shriya's daughter Radha lighting diyas and throwing flowers alongside her mother. She is also seen playing with other fellow kids and dancing with them.

Shriya Saran's wedding photo

The video also hinted that Shriya is a devotional person. She recently visited Tirumala as well and participated in the Swami Seva along with her family members during the VIP Naivedya break. After the darshan, she took the blessings in Ranganayakula Mandapam.

On the other hand, videos and photos of celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, Sachin Tendulkar from the Ram Temple consecration are going viral on the internet.

More about Shriya Saran

It has been a long time since Shriya Saran appeared on Telugu Screens. She was last seen in RRR long back in 2021. She recently appeared in Kannada Film Kabzaa and Hindi Film Music School and will be next seen in an upcoming Tamil film Naragasooran starring Aravind Swamy directed by Karthick Naren.

