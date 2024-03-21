Pinkvilla Screen and Style Icons Awards: Disha Patani wins TRENDS presents Most Stylish Game Changer award

The eagerly-anticipated third edition of the Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards unfolded as a magnificent spectacle on March 18. The star-studded gala evening was held at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai, with notable celebrities gracing the event with their presence. The prestigious ceremony witnessed the attendance of numerous stars, including Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and many others dressed in their best.

Disha Patani honored with TRENDS Presents Most Stylish Game Changer award

In addition to this, numerous esteemed brands joined hands with Pinkvilla to be a part of the splendid occasion and present awards across various categories. TRENDS collaborated with Pinkvilla to present the Most Stylish Game Changer award that was bestowed upon the dazzling diva, Disha Patani.

The Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 honored the best of the best in the Bollywood industry. Turning heads with her stunning fashion choices and style statements, Yodha actor Disha Patani was also honored with the TRENDS Presents Most Stylish Game Changer award. The award was presented to her by the exceptionally talented actress Shriya Saran.

Take a look:

“Thank you for this award. I just feel like style is an individual thing while it is a nice thing to know fashion and follow fashion, but I feel like embracing uniqueness,” said Disha in her acceptance speech, who was dressed in a gorgeous pink-colored floral bralette with a pencil-fit skirt for the special occasion.

Advertisement

Our partners were:

TRENDS - Presenting Sponsor

- Presenting Sponsor Killer - Powered by Sponsor

- Powered by Sponsor Oaksmith Packaged Drinking Water - Powered by Sponsor

- Powered by Sponsor Planet Marathi - Powered by Partner

- Powered by Partner Sanjay Ghodawat Group - Powered by Sponsor

- Powered by Sponsor Coolberg - Beverage Partner

- Beverage Partner Just Herbs - Glam Partner

- Glam Partner Embryolisse - Skin Hydration Partner

- Skin Hydration Partner MG Motor Mumbai - Driven by

- Driven by Geetanjalisalon by Sumit Israni - Salon Partner

- Salon Partner The Gift Studio - Gifting Partner

- Gifting Partner HiFi Digital - Digital Agency Partner

- Digital Agency Partner 93.5 RED FM - Radio Partner

- Radio Partner MovieMax - Multiplex Partner

- Multiplex Partner Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. - Outdoor Media Partner

- Outdoor Media Partner Taj Lands End - Venue Partner

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Ananya Panday wins TRENDS presents Most Stylish Performer of The Year award