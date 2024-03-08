Showtime Review: Emraan Hashmi fronted Bollywood satire is witty, tongue-in-cheek and meta-culously delicious

Plot:

Raghu Khanna (Emraan Hashmi) has been running Viktory Studios, founded by his father Viktor Khanna (Naseeruddin Shah). Viktor considers films not as a business but as a religion. However for Raghu, filmbiz is nothing but a money-making tool whose prime objective is keep churning films for the heck of it, without being too concerned about the content that's being offered. Under Raghu, there are many questionable practises that are being carried out by the studio, one of them being bribing critics to give good reviews of their movie offerings. One editor/critic, Mahika Nandy (Mahima Makwana) takes a stand by not taking the bribe and bashing the film in question instead. Her choice to be brutally honest about the film gets her support from the netizens. With the 40 year legacy of Viktory Studios on the line, Viktor decides to take some extreme measures, changing numerous lives overnight

What works for Showtime:

Showtime is an extremely addictive show, especially for Bollywood buffs (like me). The first four episodes get over in a flash. The episodes are packed with engaging drama that keeps you wanting to know, 'What next'. The self-awareness is brutal. The satirical take on the Mumbai Cinema Industry is both witty and honest. You are sure to get deja vu watching a lot of scenes in the show. The meta references are definitely going to make you chuckle.

What's best about Showtime is how it is able to show everyone in the movie business, vulnerable in some way or the other, from a film producer to actors and even movie critics. At the end of the first part, you do feel some sort of empathy for the filmmakers as it's certainly not all glitz and glamour.

What doesn't work for Showtime:

Showtime remains thoroughly enjoyable and very bingeable through its course of four episodes. There's nothing to complain about the show just yet.

Yes, it would have been better if one got to binge all the episodes of the first season at one go instead of waiting until June, 2024. But it is understandable since it's part of the agreement and makes more financial sense to the streamer.

Watch the Showtime Trailer:

Performances in Showtime:

Emraan Hashmi is terrific as Raghu Khanna. He totally gets into the skin of his character, of a shrewd film producer.

Mahima Makwana as Mahika Nandy essays her role with utmost honesty. She has the innocence that one requires to play a role like the one she plays in the show. Yes, there is scope for improvement.

Rajeev Khandelwal as movie star Armaan is excellent. You'll keep guessing whether he is delusional or actually smarter than what he seems.

Mouni Roy does well. Her character arch is the most fascinating of all the characters in the show. There's a lot to explore further.

Shriya Saran has not got much to work with, yet. But there's a feeling that part 2 will have her grab more spotlight since her interesting character demands that.

Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and other supporting actors only elevate the proceedings and make the show even more fun.

Final Verdict of Showtime:

Showtime is a witty, self-aware show, made for Bollywood buffs.

Stop everything you're doing and immediately start to binge Showtime, now showing on Disney Plus Hotstar.

