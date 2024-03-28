12 Drishyam 2 dialogues as unforgettable as Ajay Devgn’s acting

Abhishek Pathak’s Crome-thriller was released theatrically on November 18, 2022. The audience lauded the actor’s performances, the film’s writing, cinematography and editing. However, even after two years, they can’t stop quoting some of the famous dialogues from Drishyam 2 reflecting the prowess of writers Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak. Let’s take a look at the 12 iconic Drishyam 2 dialogues in Hindi that live in the minds of the viewers rent-free.

12 famous Drishyam 2 dialogues to keep you entertained:

1. “Sawal yai nahe ke aap ke ankho ke samne kya hai, sawal yai hai ke aap daikh kya rahai ho.”

Drishyam 2 is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name. For in-depth context, one has to watch the 2015 film Drishyam which is the prequel to it as the story is set seven years after the events of the last film.

2. “Drshyon pe dhiyan do, q ke shabdo mein jhoot chupne ke jagha dhoon he laita hai, lekin drshyon… drshyon kabhi jhoot nahe bolte.”

Vijay Salgaonkar (played by Ajay Devgn) is one intelligent man who goes to the extent of training his family well to escape from the clutches of the police. He often memorized the situation and events that helped him dodge the cops.

3. “Aaj tak dil or dimaag ke beech mainai hamesha apne dimaag ke sune hai. Aaj bhe wahe karonga.”

The common man knew how to put his emotions on hold and not let his heart take the lead in tricky situations. He operated by listening to his instincts and trusting his intelligent brain.

4. “Insaan apni kismat khud likhta hai.”

Our actions define what will happen to us next. But Vijay somehow knew he could change the outcomes of his actions by using his mind.

5. “Har insaan ke teen tarha ke duniya hoti hai. Ek duniya wo jo uske andar hai. Dusri wo jo uske bahar hai or teesri duniya wo jo wo in dono ke beech apne liye banata hai, jiske bina wo jee nahe sakta. Meri liye meri family wo duniya hai. Unke liyai main kuch bhi kar sakta hoon. Kisi bhi had tak ja sakta hoon. Fir koi chahe mujhe matlabi kahe ya khudgarz.”

Vijay Salgaonkar and his effective ways of articulating what’s in his mind always kept the audience engaged and in their seats. His love for his family and the urge to go to any extent to protect them. It was pretty hard to predict his next move. Don’t you think?

6. “Case padhne se pahle main insaan ko padhta hoon. Vijay salgaonkar is a smart man.”

In the second part of the movie, IG Tarun Ahlawat (played by Akshaye Khanna) is hired to dig deep into the case. While he is pretty sure that Vijay is behind the crime, he tries to read him like a book before making his final move.

7. “Dushman ko harane ka mauqa aksar dushman khud deta hai.”

A criminal always leaves some clue at the crime spot that becomes the reason behind his arrest. But was Vijay so naïve?

8. “Dushman ko agar harana hai toh uske jaisa sotchna seekho.”

Tarun Ahlawat was known for his unconventional ways of solving cases. His first step was to think like a criminal to guess his next move.

9. “Film shooru wo karega, lekin uske ending hum likhainge.”

The confidence with which he stepped inside the pool of mud made cinephiles believe that the criminal would be finally put behind bars. But did that happen?

10. “Har case mein hamara ek he lakhshya hota hai, ke insaaf ho. Yaha bhe wahe hoga.”

The only motive of a cop is to get to the bottom of the crime and hold the person accountable for his actions. Ahlawat was determined to do so. Was he successful? You need to watch the film to know more.

11. “Wo batch gaya q ke mai nai ek chauthi fail ko underestimate karne ki galti ke thi.”

In Drishyam, Inspector General Meera Deshmukh (played by Tabu) got Vijay and his family arrested on suspicion of her son Sam's death. In the second part, she is seen as a former IG of police who is confident that her decision was right. Hence, she adds, “Wo phase ga q ke usne ek maa ko underestimate karne ki galti ki hai.”

12. “Main mera biwi ka birthday bhool sakta hoon lekin 2 October or 3 October ko nahi bhool sakta hoon.”

Just like this cop, even the audience couldn’t forget that on 2 October, Vijay and his family went to Panaji for satsang. There they had Pav Bhaji and then returned home. The film also features Saurabh Shukla, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant in supporting roles.

Within six days of its release, Drishyam 2 joined the 100 Crore Club in India. This shows how much love was showered on the blockbuster hit film starring Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, and Shriya Saran. I’m sure, these famous Drishyam 2 dialogues have convinced you to watch the movie again.

