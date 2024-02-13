Shruti Haasan posts never-before-seen romantic picture with Santanu Hazarika from their early romance days

Tamil actress Shruti Haasan recently took part in an initiative organized by actress Lakshmi Manchu to raise funds for the NGO Teach for Change, which received enormous praise on social media. The Laabam actor was recently seen with Prabhas in Salaar- Part 1: Ceasefire, helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Shruti is also known for her presence on social media along with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. The duo even share many pictures and videos of each other. Now, Shruti has posted an old picture from the time when everything was new in their relationship.

Shruti shares a picture with Santanu Hazarika

Shruti took part in an ongoing trend on Instagram in which she posted a picture from the old days along with her boyfriend Santanu. In the picture, Santanu was seen hugging Shruti from the back while holding her hands.

More about Shruti and Shantanu

Shruti celebrated her 38th birthday by sharing a video of her birthday moments. In the video, both Shruti and Shantanu were seen together, along with her father Kamal Haasan, on New Year's Eve. Later, she posted photos on Instagram with a sweet caption, wishing everyone a blessed and beautiful new year. She expressed her hope that all their wishes, especially the important ones, would come true. Shruti also mentioned how special it was for her to spend New Year's in her hometown of Chennai after many years. She thanked Shantanu for taking good pictures of her.

Shruti Haasan's upcoming films

After an amazing 2023 with superhits like Waltair Veerayya, Veera Simha Reddy, Salaar, and also a cameo in Nani’s Hi Nanna, Shruti Haasan is showing no signs of stopping in 2024 as well. The actress will feature in a film titled Dacoit, opposite Adivi Sesh. The first glimpse into the world of Dacoit promises action, drama, and a lot of excitement.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is reported to play the lead role in an English film titled Chennai Story helmed by Philp John. She has also been roped in for Lokesh Kanagaraj's new project as well. Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) has also announced their first-ever collaboration with Shruti Haasan.

