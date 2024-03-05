Silambarasan TR makes exit from Corona Kumar, Vishnu Vishal to come onboard?

Tamil actor Silambarasan TR who is also known as STR is one of the most prominent actors currently present in the industry. He is known for giving many commendable performances which include Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, and Maanaadu. As per early speculations, it was said that STR may return to the director's chair for his 50th film.

His upcoming film Corona Kumar has been grabbing headlines after rumors about STR having some problems with the production house Vels International which has backed recent projects such as Singapore Salon and Joshua. Now, in a recent update, it is reported that STR has made an exit from Corona Kumar.

Silambarasan TR exits Corona Kumar?

As per the speculations, it is being said that Vishnu Vishal has now been finalized as a lead actor for the upcoming film as STR is not doing any work with Vels International. As per reports, currently Vishnu Vishal is shooting for his tentatively titled film VV21 which is helmed by director Ramkumar.

It is also being speculated that makers may change the title of the film and will be finalizing the complete process soon. Vijay Sethupathi who will also feature in the upcoming comedy-drama is expected to see a crucial role while Aditi Shankar has been reportedly signed in as a lead actress for the project. However, there has been no official statement issued by the makers related to any of the details related to Corona Kumar.

More about Corona Kumar

Corona Kumar is an upcoming comedy-drama film that has been helmed by Singapore Salon fame director Gokul. The film was announced during the pandemic days and since then the project has seen numerous changes and delays related to its production cost and lead stars. The project has been bankrolled by former actor Ishari K Ganesh under the banner of Vels Film International Limited.

Silambarasan's upcoming films

STR is currently gearing up and prepping for the shoot of his next film tentatively called STR 48, which is touted to be a period drama movie helmed by Desingu Periyasamy. The project is being bankrolled by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International.

Vishnu Vishal on the work front

The Ratchasan fame actor is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Lal Salaam which was helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. The film had an extended cameo by Thalaivar Rajinikanth as Moideen Bhai. The sports drama also featured Vikranth, Jeevitha, Vignesh, Livingston, KS Ravikumar, and many more in pivotal roles. Currently, the actor is working with his Ratchasan fame director for a project titled VV21. Meanwhile, there is no further update available on Vishnu Vishal’s upcoming schedules.

