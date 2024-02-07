Lal Salaam: All you need to know about Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal film; From censor board certification to plot, and more

Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film is surely one of the highly anticipated releases of 2024. This film is helmed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajnikanth. The film which is touted as a sports drama is all set for its grand release on February 9, 2024.

The trailer, which was released on February 6, received a praiseworthy response from the audience. In the latest development, Lal Salaam has been certified as U/A. Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared a poster of a film featuring a cricket ball, and it looked quite intriguing.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth starrer gets UA certificate

The approved runtime of the film is said to be around 2 hours and 32 minutes. The film revolves around promoting religious harmony and addresses a sensitive topic with a hidden social message.

More about Lal Salaam

The film features an ensemble cast, including Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, KS Ravikumar, and Thambi Ramaiah in supporting roles. The film also features legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev in a cameo role. Music composer AR Rahman and editor Pravin Baaskar contribute to the film’s technical crew. On Monday, Dhanush took to his X account Thalaivar for his grand release. The Captain Miller actor wrote, “Best wishes to the team. God bless. #superstar #thalaivar.”

Dhanush congratulated Rajinikanth

Thalaivar Rajinikanth's upcoming films

Rajinikanth was last seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s film, Jailer. He is currently busy with his upcoming film Vettaiyan, which is helmed by Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel. It was previously titled Thalaivar 170. The film boasts a stellar cast including, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. He also has 'Thalaivar 171' in the pipeline with director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

