Aishwarya Rajinikanth on working with her father Rajinikanth for Lal Salaam: Never expected in my life…

Aishwarya Rajinikanth who has returned to the director’s chair after a few years is all set to release her film Lal Salaam starring Vishnu Vishal in the lead role with superstar Rajinikanth making an extended cameo. The film is slated to release on 9th February 2024.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Aishwarya revealed her experience working with her father for the film and called it a mini masterclass experience.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth shares her experience of working with her father Rajinikanth

Talking about her experience in the interview Aishwarya Rajinikanth said she never expected that one day she’d be directing her Appa (Rajinikanth) and considered it was a blessing. She added that every single day when she worked with him it was sort of a mini masterclass, seeing him handle himself on set and as a professional in the industry. She also added that his dedication, devotion, and seriousness about work, even at this age and time of his life, is something everyone in the industry should learn.

Aishwarya further mentioned that everyone around him is constantly learning from him. He still feels he has so much to learn, and that is the beauty of the situation we were in while shooting. She also added that her Appa etches his stamp on everyone as an artist and particularly in Lal Salaam, as an actor and performer, not just as an entertainer.

Additionally, marking her return to the director’s chair after eight years, Aishwarya expressed it felt like reconnecting with an old friend.

Aishwarya Rajinikanth about working with AR Rahman

Aishwarya also talked about her experience working with AR Rahman where she called it a ‘surreal experience.’ She said that he is such a fun person as a fakir. He has so much truth in him, and he stands by the truth. He is an example of the power of living in the present.

She also added that she learned a lot from him through the film's making. He has been a great support, both for the film and for her. Along with that, she thinks her relationship with the maestro is something she will cherish for the rest of her life.

More about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is an upcoming Tamil language sports drama film starring Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles with superstar Rajinikanth playing an extended cameo role in the film. The sports drama flick is written and directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth with AR Rahman composing the tracks for the film.

Along with the main cast, an additional ensemble cast of actors like Vignesh, Livingston, Senthil, Jeevitha, K. S. Ravikumar and Thambi Ramaiah are also part of the film with cricket legend Kapil Dev also playing a cameo.

