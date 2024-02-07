I thought Lal Salaam would be boring when I first heard the story': Music composer A R Rahman

At the recent audio launch event of Lal Salaam, music composer AR Rahman got candid as he spoke about his first thought when he heard the story of the film from director Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Speaking at the event, AR Rahman said that he thought the film would be boring and preachy when he heard the story.

How does AR Rahman feel about the film now?

However, once the ace musician saw the final product, his mind was changed. He said “The scenes I thought would be cringy were handled completely differently. I asked Aishwarya who wrote the dialogues for the film and she said, “I wrote and Appa (father) modified them here and there.That’s when I realised it was Rajinikanth’s wisdom. He respects everything and researches in detail for every film.”

AR Rahman’s historic contribution to Lal Salaam

For the unaware, AR Rahman has achieved a historic feat with Lal Salaam. The legendary music composer has employed the usage of Artificial Intelligence to generate the voices of late great singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for the song ‘Thimiri Yezhuda’ Speaking about the same, Rahman had also put out a tweet that said “Technology is not a nuisance if we use it right.” AR Rahman in an interview with BBC also clarified how both the families of the singers agreed to the usage of their voices and were also aptly paid for the same.

About Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam is a Tamil language cricketing drama revolving around aspects of religion, politics, powerplay and unity. The film stars Vikranth, Vishnu Vishal and Rajinikanth in what seems to be an extended cameo. The movie also features Indian cricketing legend Kapil Dev in a cameo. Lal Salaam has been written and directed by Aishwarya Rajikanth who has previously directed movies like ‘3’ and ‘Vai Raja Vai’. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film, with Subhaskaran bankrolling the project under the Lyca Productions banner. Vishnu Rangasamy is credited for handling the camera work of the film and Pravin Baaskar has edited the movie.

