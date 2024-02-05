Lal Salaam Trailer OUT: Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth starrer promises a goosebump-inducing sports drama with a fiery cameo from Rajinikanth

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming film, Lal Salaam, which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The sports drama, which was initially supposed to be released during Pongal, was however postponed and is now set to hit the theaters on February 9th.

The makers of the film have already released several promotional content related to the film, including two glimpses, posters, as well as songs from the film. As expected the content only added fuel to the already existing hype. In the latest update, after much delay, the makers of the film have finally dropped the highly anticipated trailer of the film, on their official YouTube channel. Has the trailer lived up to people’s expectations? Let’s find out!

Check out Lal Salaam trailer

From the trailer, Lal Salaam promises to be a riveting tale of revolution, highlighting aspects such as religion, politics, and power play, masked in the guise of a cricketing drama. Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth both play the roles of cricketers in the film, battling it out both on and off the field. In usual Rajinikanth fashion, the legendary actor steals the show with his magnetic screen presence. From the looks of it, Rajinikanth is all set to play another ‘Baasha’, ‘Jailer’ kind of role, with a powerful flashback episode in the film.

The music composed by AR Rahman stands out from the trailer, creating a goosebumps effect during the serious portions of the film. Cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy also shines in the technical department, with his rich yet vibrant frames, capturing the village in its grounded glory.

All in all, the trailer of Lal Salaam has created quite the intrigue with only a few days left to go before its release.

Further exciting details about Lal Salaam

Lal Salaam marks the fourth directorial venture of Aishwarya Rajinikanth after 3 (2012), Vai Raja Vai (2015) and a documentary titled Cinema Veeran (2017). The film is touted to be a sports drama film and is said to have a deeper political undertone to it as well. Apart from Vikranth and Vishnu Vishal in the lead, and an extended cameo by Rajinikanth, the film also features Jeevitha, Vignesh, Livingston, KS Ravikumar, and many more in pivotal roles. Additionally, legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has a cameo in the film as well.

The film has been bankrolled by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions, and maestro AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Ace cinematographer Vishnu Rangasamy cranks the camera for the film, while B. Praveen Baskar takes care of the film’s editing.

