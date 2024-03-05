Govind Padmasoorya and wife Gopika Anil's glimpses from their honeymoon diaries is all things romantic; see PHOTOS

Govind Padmasoorya who is popularly known as a TV actor in the Malayalam industry recently tied the knot with renowned Malayalam TV actress Gopika Anil in a traditional ceremony attended by their families and friends. The duo got engaged in October 2023, in an intimate ceremony.

Now, in a recent update, the newlyweds are currently enjoying a splendid time and visiting iconic and holy places with each other in Nepal, Macau, and Chennai simultaneously.

A glimpse into Govind and Gopika's honeymoon diaries

Govind took to her Instagram recently and shared pictures and wonderful glimpses along with her better half Gopika Anil. Govind shared a bunch of pictures simultaneously featuring the beauty of Macau and adorable moments with each other. The actor also captioned the picture and wrote, “A small shift from the land of temples Nepal to the land of casinos Macao! Hello Macao, here we are.”

Later, he posted several pictures while exploring Macau and also shared a reel that caught the glitz and glamor of the night in Macau. After the pictures went viral, fans took to their comments section and praised the newlyweds for their wonderful journey together.

Advertisement

More about Govind and Gopika

Earlier, Govind also shared pictures from their Chennai trip in which they visited the iconic Kapaleeshwarar Temple. He captioned the post, “At the abode of Sri Kapaleeshwarar! Where it all began!”.

Later, the actor also posted a thrilling video of the paragliding experience along with his wife Gopika who embarked on the duo's adventurous journey in Pokhara, Nepal. The actor wrote, “Paragliding into the breathtaking scenery of Pokhara was one of the most exhilarating experiences of our Nepal exploration!”.

Govind and Gopika’s marriage ceremony

The duo tied the knot with each other on January 28, 2024, at Vadakkumnathan Temple in Thrissur, Kerala. The lovebirds got married in a Hindu traditional ceremony in which Govind was seen in a mundu attire while Gopika exuded her charm in a Kerala saree. Many pictures and videos were later shared from their joyous and new beginning.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth joins hands with Bollywood producer Sajid Nadiawala; details inside