Mrunal Thakur to make her Tamil debut with Silambarasan TR starrer STR48?

Silambarasan TR, or Simbu as he is fondly called by his fans, is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and loved actors in the Tamil film industry at present. The actor is currently working on his upcoming film with Desingh Periasamy, tentatively titled STR48.

Recently, on the occasion of the actor’s 41st birthday, the makers of the film had released the film’s first look poster, which featured Simbu in a dual role. It is assumed that the duo are identical brothers, who go off against each other. It was also reported that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead in the film. In the latest update, it has been reported by TOI that Mrunal Thakur has been roped in for a crucial role in STR48.

Makers of STR48 reportedly in talks with Mrunal Thakur

As per reports, the makers of the film are in talks with Mrunal Thakur for a crucial role in the film. It is also understood that the Sita Ramam actress has expressed her interest in being part of the film.

It was reported earlier that a bollywood actress will be joining Keerthy Suresh as one of the female leads. However, it is unsure if Mrunal Thakur is replacing Keerthy or joining her. Needless to say, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the cast and crew of the film by the makers.

What we know about STR48 so far

STR48 marks the first collaboration between Simbu and Desingh Periyasamy, known for directing the 2017 film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. The film is touted to be a period-fantasy film, which features the Maanaadu actor as two brave knights.

Advertisement

The film has been bankrolled by Kamal Haasan, under his production banner Raaj Kamal Films International. The Vikram actor also unveiled the first look poster of the film last week. Further, if rumors are to be believed, Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the music for the film. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited as well.

On the work front

If all goes according to plan, Silambarasan will be reuniting with Gautham Vasudev Menon for the sequel of his 2022 film Vendhu Thanindathu Kaadu. However, this will only happen once both filmmakers are done with their current professional commitments.

As for Mrunal Thakur, she will next be seen alongside Vijay Deverakonda in Parasuram Petla’s Family Star, which is all set to be released on April 5th, this year.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan UNVEILS first look poster of Silambarasan TR’s STR48 ahead of his birthday