Siren OTT Release: Here's when and where you can watch Jayam Ravi-Keerthy Suresh starring action thriller

The Tamil industry's yet another action-drama titled Siren featuring Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh, and Anupama Parameswaran in lead roles was released in theaters on February 16, 2024. The film received a positive response from the audience for its songs along with the storyline that kept the perfect balance of thriller flick.

Now, in a recent development, the Jayam Ravi starrer is all set to release on the OTT platform and once again shock you with its riveting plot and execution.

Jayam Ravi's Siren is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar

As per recent updates, Siren will premiere on April 11 on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively along with English subtitles added. Meanwhile, further confirmation is awaited from the side of makers and OTT platform owners as many movie lovers are already excited for Siren to land straight on a streaming platform to watch Jayam Ravi back in his early league.

More about Siren

Thilagan, an honest ambulance driver in Kanchipuram, is implicated in a fake case and condemned to life in prison for the murders of his wife, Jennifer, and his friend Kathir. 14 years later, he is released on parole for 14 days to avenge the death and seek vengeance against the wrong-doers.

Siren was slated to be released in December 2023 but was postponed due to unfinished post-production work. Apart from its major cast, the film also features Yogi Babu, Samuthirakani, Ajay, Azhagam, Chandini, Vignesh Shanmugam, and others in key parts. Sujatha Vijayakumar produces it under the banner Home Movie Makers along with Red Giant Movies in a joint venture. The film was directed by Antony Bhagyaraj.

Watch Siren official trailer

Jayam Ravi's upcoming films

The Ponniyin Selvan star has many projects in the works, including M Rajesh's upcoming film Brother, which co-stars Priyanka Mohan. He also appears in Bhuvanesh Anjuman's upcoming film Genie, which is described as a fantasy action picture. Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi will appear alongside Nithya Menen in the romance drama titled Kadhalikka Neramillai, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi.

