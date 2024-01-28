Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan next schedule to begin in Andhra Pradesh

Superstar Rajinikanth who is currently shooting for his film Vettaiyan with Jai Bhim fame director TJ Gnanavel is set to begin the film’s next schedule with the film expected to release in the Summer.

According to a report, the makers of the film are next scheduled to shoot in Kadapa which is located in Andhra Pradesh, and along with the superstar, both Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati are also set to join the filming.

Vettaiyan’s next schedule in Andhra Pradesh

Furthermore, it is also stated that the film Vettaiyan will be a complete Rajinikanth-style entertainer film with a strong focus on the social content of the film.

The film is expected to complete its filming soon which will lead the makers to focus on the post-production of the film along with a release for Summer this year.

The film directed by TJ Gnanavel and having Rajinikanth in the lead role has an ensemble cast of actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Rithika Singh, and many more. The film is also musically composed by Anirudh Ravichander, making this his 4th collaboration on a Rajinikanth film.

Rajinikanth on the work front

Rajinikanth was last seen in the year 2023 with his blockbuster film Jailer directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The movie featured an ensemble cast of actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and many more with cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Advertisement

Further ahead, Rajinikanth is set to appear in the film Lal Salaam, in a special appearance, a movie which is directed by his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth and is touted to be a sports drama film headlined by Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth.

Moreover, Rajinikanth is set to join hands with Lokesh Kanagaraj for the tentatively titled film Thalaivar 171, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The superstar is set to feature in the lead role. Though many details about the film are yet to be revealed, it is said that Rajinikanth will be playing a negatively shaded role in the film.

Furthermore, it is also reported that Rajinikanth will be joining with Nelson Dilipkumar once again for the film Jailer 2.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam: Five statements from the audio launch that made headline