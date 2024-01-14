Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara’s reaction to father’s performance in Guntur Kaaram is unmissable

Mahesh Babu's latest cinematic offering, Guntur Kaaram, has taken the spotlight since its release last Friday, captivating fans and creating a buzz in the headlines. The anticipation surrounding the movie was heightened as the acclaimed actor is set to immerse himself in SS Rajamouli's upcoming visual extravaganza for the next couple of years.

The enthusiasm of fans was palpable, and this sentiment extended to Mahesh Babu's own family, who eagerly awaited the audience's response to the film. A heartwarming moment captured in a viral video showcased Mahesh Babu's daughter, Sitara, radiating excitement while watching the movie on the big screen.

In the viral video, Sitara, Mahesh Babu's daughter, is captured exuberantly cheering like a devoted fangirl, radiating infectious enthusiasm. Not only is she engrossed in the on-screen magic, but her attention is also drawn to the collective excitement of fellow fans in the theatre, transforming the movie experience into a joyous celebration akin to a fest.

Sitara's uncontainable excitement and genuine happiness are palpable throughout the footage, creating a heartwarming moment that resonates with the shared joy of the audience. The video snippet originates from Sudarshan Theatre in Hyderabad, where Mahesh Babu and his family shared the cinematic experience with fans, accompanied by directors Trivikram and Vamshi Padipilly.

Advertisement

WATCH SITARA’S REACTION TO FATHER MAHESH BABU’S PERFORMANCE IN GUNTUR KAARAM

About Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram marks the eagerly awaited third collaboration between superstar Mahesh Babu and director Trivikram Srinivas, following the success of their previous ventures, Athadu and the experimental Khaleja. The film stars the young sensation Sreeleela as the female lead, bringing a fresh perspective to the storyline. Meenakshy Chaudhary plays a crucial role alongside a stellar cast including Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Jayaram, who recently found success in Malayalam with Ozler.

The movie is set to deliver an engaging experience, heightened by the musical brilliance of Thaman, who serves as the film's music director.

Reception of Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram encountered a mixed response upon its release, drawing varied reactions from both fans and the general audience. Many viewers expressed dissatisfaction, noting that the film's storyline seemed repetitive and reminiscent of older movies, resulting in discontent with the overall content.

ALSO READ: PIC: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is ‘scared’ to hold bunch of flowers, actress reveals HEARTBREAKING reason