South newsmakers this week: Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry, Captain Miller's OTT release date to Arya Babu on husband’s betrayal

As another week comes to an end, here we are summing up some of the most trending and viral events that took place and completely created a huge buzz in the South Indian Film industry.

From Thalapathy Vijay officially announcing the name of his political party, Dhanush starrer Captain Miller's OTT release date to Megastar Chiranjeevi getting felicitated and honored with Padma Vibhushan- here's the weekly news wrap.

1. Thalapathy Vijay announces his political party

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay declared the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The important announcement followed approval from his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, during a meeting in Chennai last week. Vijay also revealed that his party would be contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, and not in the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

2. Viduthalai Part II receives 5 minutes standing ovation in Rotterdam

Vetrimaaran’s upcoming film Viduthalai 2, starring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi , premiered at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam and received a five-minute standing ovation. Viduthalai Part 2 is set to take off from where its predecessor ended.

3. Dulquer Salmaan unveils Prithviraj starrer Aadujeevitham's third poster

Actor Dulquer Salmaan released the third poster of the upcoming Malayalam film Aadujeevitham, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, on January 30. This followed the release of the first two posters by actors Prabhas and Ranveer Singh. The film is slated to be released on April 10, 2024.

4. Captain Miller's OTT release date

Dhanush's Captain Miller is ready for its OTT premiere on Prime Video on February 9. The Tamil period action drama, directed by Arun Matheswaran, also features Shiva Rajkumar, Nassar, Sundeep Kishan, Priyanka Mohan, and Nivedhithaa Sathish in pivotal roles. “What makes a soldier go rogue? the answer lies in Miller’s journey. #CaptainMillerOnPrime, Feb 9,” wrote the OTT platform on their official X account.

5. Dulquer Salmaan unveils Lucky Baskhar's first poster

Dulquer Salmaan has released the first look of his upcoming Telugu feature film, Lucky Baskhar. The actor shared the first look of his upcoming project as he completed his 12 years in the film industry. The film will be helmed by Venky Atluri.

6. Megastar Chiranjeevi felicitated as a Padma Vibhushan awardee

Megastar Chiranjeevi was honored by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Several photos and videos from the occasion are going viral. After the felicitation as a Padma Vibhushan awardee, Chiranjeevi extended his heartfelt gratitude to Revanth Reddy and the Telangana government.

7. Former Bigg Boss Malayalam contestant Arya Babu opens up about her separation

In a recent interview, Arya Babu opened up about the issues she has faced in her life, especially concerning her separation from husband Rahul Suseelan. The actress had revealed earlier that she separated from her husband when she found out he was involved in an extra-marital affair. The actress added that she was infuriated when she got to know about it.

