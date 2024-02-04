Inside Suriya and Jyotika's luxurious sea-facing Mumbai house as Kaathal actress introduces us to 'dearest Kobe'

Tamil industry's renowned actress Jyotika who is known for her finest roles in films like Raatchasi and Kaathal: The Core has shared a heartwarming post for her pet dog Kobe who turned a year older. Taking to Instagram, the Manmadhan star shared a video with an adorable caption.

She wrote, "Happy b day to our dearest Kobe.feet: heart: One year down! But a lifetime of love is to come.If we could be half the person my Kobe is …We would be twice the human we are”. The Kaathal actress also thanked the Youth Organization in Defence of Animals for giving them lovely Kobe. "Thank you @yodamumbai for this special gift." she concluded.

The video began with a series of pictures featuring Kobe and then pictures of Jyotika and Tamil actor Suriya along with their family. The next slide captured a tender moment between the two, highlighting the strong bond they share.

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with heart emojis and messages of admiration for the actress and her cute friend. The video also gives us a glimpse into their newly bought Mumbai house and it is all things simple, luxurious and classy.

One of the moments from the video also showcases Kobe enjoying a sea-facing view from the balcony of Suriya's Mumbai house.

Video from Jyotika’s Instagram post for her pet dog Kobe

Earlier, Jyotika shared a reel from her recent holiday in Finland along with her husband Suriya which had a collage of their best moments from the trip. The video started with an amazing view of snowfall, with the caption embedded on it, "Life is like a rainbow, let's start discovering its colours... Found my white (snow emoticon)."

Then we see glimpses of the place, entirely covered with snow. Suriya is seen smiling, while Jyotika waves at the camera as she makes her way inside an igloo.

Jyotika’s instagram reel from her vacation in Finland with husband Suriya



Jyotika’s Upcoming movie



Jyotika was last seen in the Malayalam film Kaathal - The Core. The Mammootty-starrer film and her performance received praise from critics and audiences alike. She will be next seen in Shaitaan alongside Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan. The film is a remake of a Gujarati film titled Vash.

