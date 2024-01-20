South Newsmakers this week: Vijay Deverakonda REACTS to engagement rumors to Prabhas new film titled The Raja Saab

As another week comes to a close, it is time to look back at the most significant news that made the headlines over the past week. The week that followed Sankranti was nothing short of eventful, both on the personal as well as professional front, but all of them were surely exciting for fans.

The week started with the Mega family’s traditional Sankranti get together, which was followed by several movies giving fans updates, including the makers of Thangalaan announcing that the film will be postponed till April 2024. Additionally, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 came to a close as well. Clearly, a lot happened in the 7 days. Let’s dive deeper.

Take a look at the top news of the week

The Mega get-together

Sankranti is quite a prominent festival for the Allu-Konidela family, and they invariably take time off their work to spend with each other. This year was no different. The entire family spent the festival in an undisclosed location in Bengaluru.

Prominent stars including Allu Aravind and Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy, Ram Charan and wife Upasana Konidela, newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and many more were seen at the venue. Further they also shared an adorable family photo, where the men were seen in white, while the women opted for red outfits.

Advertisement

Check out the post below:

Film updates: From Prabhas-Maruthi film title to Kanguva second look

Coinciding with Sankranthi, there were a flurry of film updates that were released as well. As promised, the title of Prabhas’ upcoming romantic horror film with Maruthi was released on January 15th. The makers revealed the title to be ‘The Raja Saab’ which they shared with the first look poster of the film. Check out the poster below:

Additionally, the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film with TJ Gnanavel released a brand new poster of the film, which showed the Jailer actor in a vintage look, quite reminiscent of his 1995 film Baashha. Further, the third poster from Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time, as well as the second look poster of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Aadujeevitham was released. The second look poster of Suriya’s highly anticipated film Kanguva, helmed by Siva was also revealed. Furthermore, the title of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with Vassishta was revealed as Vishwambhara. The makers also released the concept video of the film. MM Keeravani will compose the music for the film. Check out the post below:

Nayanthara apologizes for Annapoorani controversy

Nayanthara’s latest film Annapoorani has been in the headlines ever since the film released on OTT. There were multiple cases filed against the film for promoting love jihad, as well as hurting religious sentiments. The Jawan actress finally addressed the controversies, and apologized for inadvertently causing hurt.

Vijay Deverakonda’s response to engagement rumors with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for quite some time now. Recently, there were several speculations that the duo had even gotten engaged to each other. In an interview with Lifestyle Asia, Vijay Deverakonda squashed the rumors, and said: ‘I feel like the press just wants me to get married every two years. I hear this rumor every year. The press is just walking around waiting for me to get married.’

24-year-old arrested for Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake case

Finally, on January 20th, the Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old digital marketer from Andhra Pradesh for creating and spreading the deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna in November. The accused, identified as Eemani Naveen, confessed to the crime, and said that he created and spread the video on his social media in order to gain followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: 24-year-old arrested by Delhi Police, confesses he did it to gain followers