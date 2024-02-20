Video: Nayanthara gives her ethnic airport look a cool spin with sunglasses as she arrives in Mumbai

Nayanthara is without a doubt one of the most prominent actresses in the country at present. The actress, lovingly dubbed by fans as the Lady Superstar, has been an active part of the film industry for more than two decades now, and has continued to entertain fans with her versatile performances.

Needless to say, the actress has garnered an ardent fan-following over the years. In the latest update, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport, donning a graceful black ethnic outfit. The actress was seen donning a black salwar kameez, which she paired with a patterned shawl. The Jawan actress also topped off her look with a pair of black shades as well. It is understood that Nayanthara is in town for the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, which is set to commence today, 20th February 2024.

Nayanthara on the workfront

Nayanthara was last seen in the 2023 comedy drama film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food helmed by debutant Nilesh Krishnaa. The film featured an ensemble cast including Jai, Karthik Kumar, Sathyaraj, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar and more in prominent roles. At the time of release, the film was well-received by the fans and critics.

However, the film found itself in troubled waters after its OTT premiere. The film was eventually removed from the streaming platform following complaints being lodged against the film for hurting religious sentiments.

The actress will next be seen in the upcoming sports drama film Test, helmed by S Sashikanth. The film features an ensemble cast including R Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine and more in crucial roles as well. Quite recently, the film completed its production, and is said to have entered the post-production stage.

The film has been written by Suman Kumar, while Shaktisree Gopalan will be composing the film’s music. Viraj Singh cranks the film’s camera while TS Suresh takes care of the editing.

Additionally, Nayanthara is also set to reunite with Yogi Babu after a span of six years in the upcoming film Mannangatti Since 1960, helmed by debutant Dude Vicky. The film also features Gouri Kishan, Devadarshini Chetan and more in crucial roles.

