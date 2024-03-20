Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin comments on Mahesh Babu, Sree Leela’s dance moves in Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh Babu’s commercial entertainer Guntur Kaaram was released in theaters on January 12th, 2024, and opened to mixed responses from the audience. While some appreciated Mahesh Babu and Sree Leela for their electrifying dance moves, others were critical of the overall treatment of the film.

After a decent theatrical run, the film is now streaming on Netflix for public viewing. Talking about Guntur Kaaram, cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin said, “There’s a new Mahesh Babu movie called Guntur Kaaram, please watch it. It is a very jolly and entertaining movie.” He was totally amazed by Mahesh Babu’s dance moves.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s review of Guntur Kaaram

Further talking about Mahesh Babu and Sree Leela’s dance moves in the film, the Indian cricketer said, “Mahesh Babu is an extraordinary dancer himself, now adding to that Sree Leela danced brilliantly too.” He then urged his audience to go to YouTube and watch Sree Leela and Mahesh Babu’s dance moves.

More about Guntur Kaaram

Guntur Kaaram is a commercial masala entertainer from Telugu cinema’s most decorated commercial director Trivikram Srinivas. Alongside the talented Mahesh Babu and Sree Leela, the film features a stellar cast including Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and more in significant roles. Produced by Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, the movie boasts a captivating music score by Thaman S.

Mahesh Babu’s upcoming endeavors

Post Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu is all set to step foot into the direction of SS Rajamouli for the very first time. The duo will be working together for an action-adventure film, tentatively titled SSMB29.

As confirmed by SS Rajamouli at the RRR screening in Japan just yesterday, the script work for the film has been completed and the pre-production works are in full swing.

When discussing the storyline of the movie, Vijayendra Prasad mentioned in an interview that SSMB29 will take place in the African jungles and will have a similar vibe to the Indiana Jones films. He also shared earlier that music composer MM Keeravani has started working on the music for this much-awaited project.

According to rumors, Indonesian actress Chelsea Islan is being considered for an important role in this globe-trotting adventure.

