Mahesh Babu fly off to vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids; looks dapper in green tee

Mahesh Babu who is currently gearing up to work with SS Rajamouli for their next film has apparently taken some time to spend along with his family and were seen arriving at an airport together.

The Superstar, along with his wife Namrata Shirdokar and his children Gautam and Sitara were seen flying off to their family vacation. The paparazzi captured some snapshots of Mahesh and his family while arriving at the airport.

Mahesh Babu was spotted wearing a green-colored tee along with a pair of olive-colored pants, which paired well with his baseball cap and dark shades. Namrata was also seen in a laid-back outfit with a pink overall coat on her.

Mahesh Babu and family fly off for vacation

Interestingly, Mahesh Babu has been on several international trips lately, owing to his preparation for his next role in SS Rajamouli’s film. The director himself talked about the film recently during an event in Japan.

While talking to fans in Japan, after the screening of his latest blockbuster film RRR, Rajamouli disclosed that he had completed the writing for his next film and the film is currently in its pre-production stage. He also mentioned how only the protagonist of the film has been set, and further casting is yet to come out.

Advertisement

The filmmaker also mentioned that Mahesh Babu is quite handsome and said that he hoped to finish the film quickly. Furthermore, Rajamouli also promised to bring Mahesh Babu to Japan during the release of the film.

Mahesh Babu’s work front

Mahesh Babu was lastly seen this year for the film Guntur Kaaram starring the Superstar in the lead role alongside actors Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and many more. The film which was written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, marked their third collaboration together.

The film which was released during the Sankranti season however failed to impress the general audience with its storyline and making but was praised for the performance by Mahesh Babu.

The actor’s next with SS Rajamouli is tentatively titled SSMB29, which is said to be a jungle adventure movie and is expected to take place on a large scale. Furthermore, like previous Rajamouli films, this one is also speculated to be rich in mythological factors and Indian epics with the protagonist expected to be heavily inspired by Lord Hanuman from the Hindu myths.

ALSO READ: Throwback Trivia: Did you know Mahesh Babu had THIS big condition before marrying Namrata Shirodkar?