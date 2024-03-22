SS Rajamouli's RRR to be adapted as a musical play in Japan

SS Rajamouli's 2022 mega-blockbuster has become a worldwide phenomenon. The film which starred Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles garnered immense love and support from cinema lovers and critics but also gained a huge reception at many renowned platforms, especially in Japan.

Earlier, a special screening was arranged in Japan for the fans of RRR with a meet and greet session where Rajamouli and team were welcomed with a huge round of applause and with many gifts. Now, in a recent update, SS Rajamouli has shared another big achievement for his high-octane gem.

SS Rajamouli's RRR to be adapted as a play

On March 22, the renowned director took to his social platform X and shared glimpses from a play in Japan along with a caption that read, “Its an honour that our RRR has been adapted as a musical by the 110 year old Takarazuka company. Thank you Japanese audience for embracing the Broadway play of RRR just like the film itself. Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU.”

After Rajamouli’s post surfaced online fans took to his comments section and expressed their joy for another great achievement for RRR. A fan wrote, “Another day..Another History made by you Sir RRR Natu Natu was the bestest song ever!!!”, while the other fan who was from Japan wrote, “Thank you very much for coming to Japan and watching the theater I was moved by the story full of love. Japanese fans are looking forward to your next visit to Japan Prince Mahesh is also welcome to join us I'm also looking forward to seeing an actor wearing a large feather on his back in a song scene in the director's new work!”.

Advertisement

More about RRR screening

RRR enthusiasts were deeply disappointed when their meet-and-greet event in Japan in October 2022 was canceled due to pandemic boundaries. However, the team arranged an innovative approach for its die-hard admirers. On March 18, 2024, a special screening of the eagerly anticipated film RRR was held, followed by an interactive session in which fans had the opportunity to chat with the acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli himself.

Following the film's screening, SS Rajamouli addressed the audience and talked about his future project with Mahesh Babu. He confirmed that the script had been finalized and that they were now working on post-production. Rajamouli stated that casting decisions were still pending, with just the main role being determined.

More about Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR

The historical drama is a fictional story set in the 1920s, centered on the brave freedom warriors Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play these celebrated characters. The film premiered in India on March 25, 2022, before expanding to Japan and the United States. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris all gave outstanding performances in the film. D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment served as the producer of the humongous blockbuster. The film was released in theaters on March 25, 2022.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda to Allu Arjun: Stars who have aced their airport looks with effortless travel style